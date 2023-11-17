Home Nation

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI seeks 15 more days from Varanasi court for submission of survey report  

ASI told the court that it had "completed" the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, but it may take some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey.

Published: 17th November 2023 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Gyanvapi_Mosque

The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sought 15 more days from a court here on Friday to submit its report of a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

According to the Centre's counsel, Amit Srivastava, the ASI has moved an application in the court of Varanasi District Judge A K Vishvesh, stating that though the survey work has been completed, the technical reports are still awaited and therefore, the additional time has been sought.

The court will hear the matter later in the day, Srivastava said.

On November 2, the ASI told the court that it had "completed" the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, but it may take some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey work, following which additional time till November 17 was granted for the submission of the document.

On October 5, the court granted four more weeks to the ASI and said the duration of the survey would not be extended beyond this.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASI Gyanvapi mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp