Madhya Pradesh polls: Clash leaves two injured in Dimani constituency

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two persons were injured in a clash on Friday during voting in Madhya Pradesh's Dimani constituency where the Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting, an official said.

Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said that a clash between two groups was reported from Mirdhan village over attempts to stop voters from casting their ballots.

The SP said some channels ran inaccurate reports claiming that there was firing and subsequent bullet injuries in the village.

"Two persons identified as Ajay Sharma and Rampratap Sharma were injured by sticks in the fight. The news of bullet injuries is wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said around 12 per cent of votes were polled across the 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh till 9 am.

Madhya Pradesh polls: Stone pelting at two polling booths in Dimani segment, one injured



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/JGg5TdquwX#MadhyaPradeshElection2023 pic.twitter.com/HvJIj8e1tW — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 17, 2023

Chief Electoral Officer of MP Anupam Rajan said peaceful polling is underway in all the constituencies.

Electronic voting machines were changed at some places during mock polling while technical snags were rectified at some other booths, he said.

"So, the polling is underway at all places uninterrupted," he said, adding that 11.95 per cent polling was recorded in the state till 9 am. He said 12.1 per cent of those who cast their votes are males, while 11.89 per cent are females.

The highest polling at 9 am was recorded in Rajgarh district at 16.49 per cent and it was lowest in Indore district at 6.21 per cent, he added.

