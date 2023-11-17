Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh polls: Clash leaves two injured in Dimani constituency

One person was injured in the stone pelting, the police informed, adding that the situation was now under control and adequate security deployment had been made at the spot in the wake of the incident

Published: 17th November 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Stone pelting, pelting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | KK Sundar, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two persons were injured in a clash on Friday during voting in Madhya Pradesh's Dimani constituency where the Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting, an official said.

Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said that a clash between two groups was reported from Mirdhan village over attempts to stop voters from casting their ballots.

The SP said some channels ran inaccurate reports claiming that there was firing and subsequent bullet injuries in the village.

"Two persons identified as Ajay Sharma and Rampratap Sharma were injured by sticks in the fight. The news of bullet injuries is wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said around 12 per cent of votes were polled across the 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh till 9 am.

Chief Electoral Officer of MP Anupam Rajan said peaceful polling is underway in all the constituencies.

Electronic voting machines were changed at some places during mock polling while technical snags were rectified at some other booths, he said.

"So, the polling is underway at all places uninterrupted," he said, adding that 11.95 per cent polling was recorded in the state till 9 am. He said 12.1 per cent of those who cast their votes are males, while 11.89 per cent are females.

The highest polling at 9 am was recorded in Rajgarh district at 16.49 per cent and it was lowest in Indore district at 6.21 per cent, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polling booths Stone pelting Madhya Pradesh Polls Shivraj Singh Chouhan Dimani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp