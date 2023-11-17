UGC to offer 1-yr PG programme, freedom to pick subject of choice

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One-year master’s programme, flexibility for students to switch from one discipline to another, and the freedom to choose alternative modes of learning from offline, online, and hybrid options are some of the key features of the draft post-graduate curriculum and credit framework approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its November 3 meeting.

According to UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, one of the underlying features of this new curriculum and credit framework for PG programmes is to allow students to switch from one discipline to another.

“This framework allows the students to do their Master's in any stream they choose as a major or minor in their undergraduate programme,” he told this paper.

“In addition, they can also pursue a Master's degree in a discipline unconnected with their UG specialisations, provided the student demonstrates competence by qualifying in an entrance test like CUET-PG,” he added.

For the first time, UGC is introducing a one-year Master’s degree in addition to the existing two-year Master's degree.

Another new feature is enabling students who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme, a three-year UG, and a two-year Master's programme or five-year integrated programme (UG + PG) in STEM subjects will be eligible for admission in M.E., M. Tech. in allied areas, Kumar said.

“This multidisciplinary education fosters a well-rounded understanding of the world and encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” he added.

As per the draft, undergraduate students can opt for a double major or opt for any of the two subjects they have majored in.

It also allows students who qualify UG with a major and minor (s) to opt for either a major or minor(s) subject in the Master’s programme.

According to the draft policy, Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) will have the flexibility to have different designs of master’s programmes – -one-year master's, two-year master's, and an integrated five-year programme.

It also states that students entering a two-year PG after a three-year UG programme can choose to do only course work in the third and fourth semester or course work in the third semester and research in the fourth semester or only research in the third and fourth semester.

Those opting for a one-year PG after a four-year UG programme can choose to do only coursework or research or coursework and research.

For the PG programme, there will be only one exit point for those who join the year PG programme.

Students who exit at the end of one year will be awarded a Postgraduate Diploma.

“The PG programme should include vocational courses relevant to the chosen discipline,” the draft said.

The credit points may be redeemed per Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) guidelines for entry or admission in higher education at multiple levels, enabling horizontal and vertical mobility with various lateral entry options, it added.

The need for a restructured PG programme conformed with the restructured undergraduate programmes in line with the National Education Policy -2020, which emphasises that HEIs provide flexibility to offer different designs of undergraduate and Master’s programmes.

Last year, the UGC had introduced the curriculum and credit framework for UG courses under NEP. It provided students multiple options for entry and exit, choice between single major and double major and interdisciplinary choices of subjects.

“The first degree often makes students think of a different career path that requires a subject change. Changing direction with a postgraduate degree has its challenges, but NEP gives enough freedom to make it a possibility. The postgraduate programmes provide an opportunity for students to change the field and realise their vision,” the draft policy said.

