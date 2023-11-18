Home Nation

Amit Shah offers free visit to Ayodhya Ram temple for people of T'gana if voted to power

Shah alleged that the Congress has hindered and delayed construction of Ram temple for the last 70 years

Published: 18th November 2023 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah being received by Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy (Photo | PTI)

Amit Shah being received by Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the BJP will ensure free visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya for all the residents of Telangana, if the saffron party was voted to power in the coming assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally at Gadwal, he alleged that the Congress has hindered and delayed construction of Ram temple for the last 70 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the 'Bhumi Puja' of the temple and the 'pran pratishtha' would be done on January 22, 2024, he said.

Shah urged the gathering to elect BJP to power in Telangana and said the party-led government would arrange darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya free of cost to all.

Targeting the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana, he said it gave religion-based reservation to Muslims, which is "unconstitutional".

The BJP has decided to abolish religious reservation and increase quota to OBCs and STs, should it form the next government in the state, he said.

Calling both the Congress and BRS as 'anti-backward class' parties, he claimed that only BJP and PM Modi can do good for BCs.

He reiterated the BJP's promise to make a backward class leader Chief Minister of the state.

The 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held at the end of this month.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Ram temple Telangana elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp