Amit Shah offers free visit to Ayodhya Ram temple for people of T'gana if voted to power

PTI

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the BJP will ensure free visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya for all the residents of Telangana, if the saffron party was voted to power in the coming assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally at Gadwal, he alleged that the Congress has hindered and delayed construction of Ram temple for the last 70 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the 'Bhumi Puja' of the temple and the 'pran pratishtha' would be done on January 22, 2024, he said.

Shah urged the gathering to elect BJP to power in Telangana and said the party-led government would arrange darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya free of cost to all.

Targeting the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana, he said it gave religion-based reservation to Muslims, which is "unconstitutional".

The BJP has decided to abolish religious reservation and increase quota to OBCs and STs, should it form the next government in the state, he said.

Calling both the Congress and BRS as 'anti-backward class' parties, he claimed that only BJP and PM Modi can do good for BCs.

He reiterated the BJP's promise to make a backward class leader Chief Minister of the state.

The 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held at the end of this month.

