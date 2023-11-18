Home Nation

India strongly condemns civilian deaths in Israeli offensive against Hamas: PM

India strongly condemns the death of civilians in the ongoing war, he added. “We are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the developments in West Asia,” he said.

Published: 18th November 2023

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good as new challenges are emerging from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Speaking at the second Voice of Global South Summit here, Modi said New Delhi has emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint to deal with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. 

India strongly condemns the death of civilians in the ongoing war, he added. “We are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the developments in West Asia,” he said. Modi had called the October 7 Hamas offensive on Israel as a terror attack. He later criticised the civilian casualties as a result of the retaliation by Israel.

“We have sent aid to Palestine and I also spoke with the Palestinian president.” The Global South is getting a voice for the very first time, he said at the virtual summit. “The Global South is getting a voice for the first time under such a platform. It is our responsibility to take forward the voice,’’ he said during his inaugural address. Leaders from Mauritius, Bangladesh,  Bhutan, Indonesian,  Ethiopia, Tanzania,  Madagascar, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Philippines and Kyrgyzstan attended the summit.

