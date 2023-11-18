‘Politics of polarisation’:  Priyanka hits out at BJP

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched a blistering critique of the BJP’s divisive politics during public addresses in tribal-dominated areas of Sagwara (Dungarpur) and Chittorgarh on Friday.

In her impassioned speeches, Priyanka asserted that politics based on religion and caste serves as a diversionary tactic, accusing the BJP of engaging in religion-based politics to manipulate emotions during elections. She urged the audience not to be swayed by such strategies and instead focus on broader issues.

Highlighting her concern over the BJP’s alleged exploitation of religious polarisation for electoral gains, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the saffron party’s approach. Speaking at large public meetings, she implored citizens not to grant leaders unchecked freedom, emphasising the importance of holding them accountable. Priyanka underscored the need for voters to resist being influenced solely by discussions about religion or caste, urging them to break the habit of voting on these bases.

Addressing gatherings alongside candidates from 11 assembly seats, Priyanka directed sharp criticism at the Centre, emphasising the Congress’s accomplishments. She called for the public to demand what rightfully belongs to them, emphasising that it forms the bedrock of their political principles. Priyanka accused the BJP of making poll promises without subsequent implementation and contrasted it with the Congress’s initiatives, including the establishment of English medium schools and other educational advancements.

‘Don’t mix religion with politics’

