UP govt to construct a stadium in Mohammad Shami’s village

Following the stellar performance by pace bowler Mohammad Shami, who has emerged as the highest wicket taker in the ongoing ICC world Cup 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government announced it would construct a cricket stadium in the pacer’s village - Sahaspur Alinagar in Amroha district.

As per official sources, the decision came on the instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath after Shami’s exemplary performance in the ongoing tournament.

His seven-wicket haul in the semi-final match against New Zealand at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai helped India through to the final of the tournament on last Wednesday.

According to Amroha District magistrate Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, a plot of over 1 hectare (2.47 acre) land in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami was identified and the proposal was sent to the chief minister's office. This is part of the state's government plan to build 20 stadiums in rural areas across the state.

“This is CM Yogi Adityanath’s big gift to Shami, who performed brilliantly in the World Cup,” said Tyagi.

Officials visited Joya development block in Shami’s village and searched for land for the proposed stadium and gave necessary directions to the local officials in this regard, he said, adding that Shami’s family resided in the village itself.

The DM said that the stadium would have an open gym, race track and other facilities.

“As soon the funds are approved by the state government following the nod to the proposal, the construction will start,” said Tyagi.

Shami’s village is nearly nine km away from the district collectorate, but next to the NH-9 that connects Moradabad to Hapur.

The district administration is likely to contact Shami’s parents to lay the foundation stone of the stadium that will be built at the cost of around Rs 5 crore.

Shami grew up in Sahaspur village under the care of his father Tousif Ali, a farmer and a cricket buff who used to be a fast bowler himself.

The initial classes in pace bowling were imparted to little Sshami by his father.

Recognizing his talent, Shami’s father sent him to a Moradabad club for honing his skills, but he failed to get selected for UP's under-19 team.

He was, meanwhile, spotted by an official of the Cricket Association of Bengal, who took him to Town Club, Kolkata.

Shami made his Ranji debut from Bengal in 2010-11.

