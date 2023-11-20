Fire at Visakhapatnam jetty area guts around 36 mechanised boats

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 36 mechanised boats were gutted and nine others were damaged in a fire that erupted at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam late Sunday night. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the mishap and nobody was hurt as well. According to preliminary estimates, the damage caused by the inferno was pegged at Rs 12 crore.

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to pay 80% compensation for the damaged boats so that the victims would be able to withstand the loss and resume their work with confidence. Officials informed Jagan that a final report on the damages is being prepared.

“As soon as we received information about the fire, we reached the spot and cordoned off the area to prevent people from going close to the jetty,” City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar told TNIE.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, police have questioned a YouTuber for his alleged role in the incident. They are also probing the alleged scuffle between two groups following an argument during a party in a boat held at Zero Jetty in the harbour.

Referring to reports about the YouTuber’s alleged involvement, the CP said there was no preliminary evidence to establish his role. The person, in question, was in a lodge when the fire broke out at 11.05 pm, he said and added, “The YouTuber went to the harbour only after he received a phone call, informing him about the fire. We are also probing why the caller informed the YouTuber about the fire. We are collecting technical evidence, including call data.”

He said they are also inquiring into the reported financial disputes between the two groups. Police and eye-witnesses said one boat caught fire and drifted towards jetty number 1 due to strong winds. “The blaze quickly spread due to the presence of diesel in large quantity. LPG cylinders, tyres and polyethylene nets were also found on the boats,” police said.

Lokesh, PK express shock over boat fire

The situation was brought under control after six hours. As many as 25 fire tenders and Navy’s fire-fighting boat Sahara were pressed into service. The coordinated efforts of police, navy, fire, coast guard and marine police prevented the situation from getting out of hand.

Fishermen said most boats returned to the harbour on Sunday morning after three days of fishing. The fish they had caught also turned into ash. Fisheries minister Seediri Appala Raju asserted that severe action would be initiated against those responsible for the incident.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan also expressed shock over the incident.

