MoS Muraleedharan travels to Kenya ahead of William Ruto’s Delhi visit

“The MoS will call on the top leadership of the country and co-chair an India-Kenya Business Meet being organised in association with the Government of Kenya,” says MEA.

Published: 20th November 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

V Muraleedharan . (File photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of Kenyan President William Ruto’s official visit to Delhi on December 5,  V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India will pay official visits to the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Kenya. 

“The visit begins on November 20 for three days and a 30 member business delegation from India will be accompanying him. He will first visit Tanzania and later Kenya,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Muraleedharan will first land in Zanzibar where he is expected to call on President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and hold discussions with other ministers. He will also visit the Campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar. 

“He will also travel to Dar-es-Salaam for bilateral discussions with the leadership of Tanzania and chair a business meeting along with his Tanzanian counterpart that will bring together the Indian business delegation with their Tanzanian counterparts with the objective of increasing bilateral trade and investment flows between the two countries,” said MEA. Muraleedharan will arrive in Kenya on November 22

 “The MoS will call on the top leadership of the country and co-chair an India-Kenya Business Meet being organised in association with the Government of Kenya,” says MEA.  The visit is expected to  strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these countries.

