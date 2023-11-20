Murder of Congress MLA’s key aide kicks up row

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Killing of sitting MLA and Congress candidate’s close aide allegedly by the BJP candidate in Rajnagar assembly constituency of Chhatarpur district - just a few hours before the November 17 assembly polls – is turning out to be a major flashpoint between the ruling and main opposition parties.

Former CM and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh protested with party workers outside the Khajuraho police station in Chhatarpur overnight, demanding arrest of the BJP candidate Arvind Pateria in the November 17 murder case.

On the other hand, a BJP delegation led by state party chief VD Sharma, submitted a memorandum at the chief electoral officer (CEO-MP) office on Sunday, accusing the Rajnagar police station in-charge and SP of booking the BJP candidate (who is said to be close to the state BJP chief) falsely in the murder case. They claimed that the MLA’s aide was actually killed in road accident.

