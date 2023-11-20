President Biden could skip virtual G20 leaders summit due to Thanksgiving, says US envoy

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, it's not clear whether US President Joe Biden will be able to attend the G20 leaders summit (which will be held virtually on November 22), said US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

"President Biden came down to attend the G20 Summit in September and India-US ties are stronger than before. With Thanksgiving around the corner, we are not sure whether he would be able to take part in the virtual summit on November 22," said Ambassador Garcetti in response to a query by The New Indian Express.

The summit is expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, due to different time zones, there could be some leaders who end up skipping it, according to a source.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Garcetti said that India-US ties are stronger than before – across the spectrum which includes the defence partnership.

"Our defence relations have become fortified at three levels. The first is in the development of technology, the second is in the sales of weapons and the third is operational strategies. We are co-developing GE engines. We are friendly, trusted and committed," said Ambassador Garcetti.

On the recently concluded India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting, Garcetti said there were two wars globally, and there were diplomatic and economic challenges.

"The United States continues to prioritize India and that India continues to prioritize the United States speaks volumes, first and foremost, of the friendship that underpins our relationship, and the importance that we place upon this relationship. And I think increasingly, the good work that we do, and we get it right and we work together on some of the most challenging issues for our countries, and for the world," said Ambassador Garcetti.

"Secretary Austin has been to India for a third time, second this year, and Secretary Blinken’s third time this year alone. There are all sorts of metrics I can point out to, like for instance, our Secretary of Treasury, Jan Yellen. This was the number one country she went to in the world, outside of the United States, four times. And this is unprecedented, to see the level of engagement of higher-level officials from both sides in each other’s countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Garcetti spoke about the need for the US and India to deepen their AI conversation.

He said that the US was looking at enhancing its strength in the consulate in Hyderabad to improve visa processing. He also said that they are expanding their facilities in Ahmedabad and Bangalore.

Regarding Bangladesh, which will go to the polls on January 7, the Ambassador said they were optimistic that the elections would be free and fair and there would be no instances of violence.

