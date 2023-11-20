Ranchi Diary: State to provide pulses for Rs 1/ kg a month

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

State to provide pulses for Rs 1/ kg a month

Jharkhand aims to become the first state in the country to provide pulses at Rs 1/kg per month to the food security scheme beneficiaries by rolling out the distribution through ration shops from this month. As of now, under the state food security scheme, 35 kg food grains at the rate of Rs 1/ kg are being provided every month to nine lakh families. Under the priority household scheme, 5kg food grains per person are being made available to 2.28 crore people at subsidized rates. According to officials, over Rs 550 crore has already been allocated in the current fiscal for this purpose which is expected to benefit nearly 65 lakh people.

Actor from Jharkhand to inspire voters

Actor of TV serial Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Vijay Singh, will soon be appointed State Icon for election-related awareness work in Jharkhand. Singh, who hails from Hazaribagh, is seen teaching values to people as the role of ‘Sanskaari Master Ji’ in the show. Now, he will cooperate as a state icon for voter awareness in Jharkhand. Singh will continue to make people aware and motivate people for voter registration and voting through his audio-video messages till the Lok Sabha elections. He took acting as a career after graduating from the National School of Drama, Delhi.

President to release Hanuman Chalisa in ‘Olchiki’

President Draupadi Murmu will release ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ translated into Olchiki (script of Santhal tribals) by Rabilal Hansda, a B.Ed Sanskrit student from Lal Bahadur Shastri Vishwavidyalaya, Delhi. Hansda, a resident of Jamtara, took about six months to translate Hanuman Chalisa. According to him, there were no teachers of Santali as an optional subject in Singhvahini plus-two School of Kundhit, which led him to chose Sanskrit and gradually developed interest in the subject and decided to study it further. He said, “There are many incidents in Hindu scriptures which give us the pride of being Sanatani. Tradition of tribals has been eternal.”

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

