Home Nation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi tells CM Dhami to maintain workers' morale amid rescue efforts

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations in detail and said all the trapped workers are safe with oxygen, nutritious food and water being constantly supplied to them.

Published: 20th November 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel and others at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside, in Uttarkashi district. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - Rescue operation underway at an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi's Silkyara , days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone to take stock of the rescue operations being carried out at the Silkyara tunnel to evacuate 41 workers trapped for over a week.

Necessary rescue equipment and resources, he said, are being provided by the Centre and through mutual coordination between central and state agencies and expressed hope that the trapped workers will be safely evacuated.

The prime minister said it is necessary to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

This is the third time that the prime minister has spoken to Dhami about the rescue operations being carried out at the tunnel.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations in detail and said all the trapped workers are safe with oxygen, nutritious food and water being constantly supplied to them.

All agencies are working in full coordination with each other in consultation with experts to carry out the rescue operations.

Dhami said he has inspected the site and is constantly monitoring the rescue operations.

All efforts are underway to evacuate the workers expeditiously, the chief minister told Modi.

Medical teams are also stationed at the site and a team from the Prime Minister's Office is also keeping an eye on the operations after visiting the tunnel for an on-the-spot review.

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarkashi tunnel tunnel collapse Narendra Modi Pushkar Singh Dhami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp