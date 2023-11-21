10 taken in for questioning in Vizag harbour inferno

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying the investigation into the fire that broke at the fishing harbour gutting 36 boats to ashes and damaging some others, the Visakhapatnam City Police have reportedly taken nearly 10 persons into questioning.

The YouTuber, who was the first one to receive a call about the fire in the harbour, is also being questioned. Police found that the YouTuber was in a hotel in the city when the fire broke out. He reportedly attended a family function minutes before the fire mishap took place, police said.

Police also started verifying the footage of the CCTVs installed in and around the harbour to track the movement of suspicious people. Police found that some of the CCTVs were not functioning.

Meanwhile, a stream of visitors continued on Tuesday to the fishing harbour where 45 boats were gutted in an inferno. Top leaders of various parties visited the harbour to extend support to the boat owners. Meanwhile, a multi-department team will investigate into reasons for the fire.

