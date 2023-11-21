Manipur cycle of violence: 2 Kuki-Zo tribals gunned down

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two Kuki-Zo tribals were killed allegedly by Meitei militants on Monday as the ethnic violence in Manipur continues. The attack was carried out in the Kangpokpi district at around 10:30 am.

At an emergency meeting held at Kanggui, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) condemned the “unprovoked attack…by the war-mongering Meitei insurgents”.

CoTU identified the two slain villagers as Henminlen Vaiphei, son of Luntinlal Vaiphei of Mission Veng, Leimakhong; and Thangminlun Hangshing, son of Lunkhongam Hangshing of Khunkho village. The organisation declared a shutdown in the Kangpokpi district to convey to the Centre that Kuki-Zo tribals are no longer safe “under the partisan government”.

The meeting called for an early materialisation of the demand for separation of Kuki-Zo tribals from Manipur. “If the repeated appeals of the Kuki-Zo community had been heard by the home ministry, the series of unfortunate incidents could have been avoided. The home ministry must take into account the continuous attacks and (understand) that political separation is the only option left now,” CoTU said in a statement.

Just hours after the killings, a gunfight reportedly erupted at Koutruk on the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts. The details were not available. Meanwhile, ten opposition parties submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, requesting her to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a solution to the ongoing conflict.

“…There are instances of sporadic killing, firing and kidnapping of people including students, thereby leaving people in great tension, uncertainty and untold hardships especially those living on the periphery/borders between hills and valleys…There is still a lot of mistrust among people,” the parties such as Congress, AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), NCP, RSP and SS(UBT) wrote in the joint memorandum.

They said the Centre-constituted peace committee had not done any visible work to restore peace and harmony in the state. Considering the complexities of the conflict, they said a viable solution could be achieved only by the central government. “We consider that the Prime Minister of India is the only hope for bringing peace in the state,” they said. The ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals killed nearly 200 people and displaced 60,000 others

