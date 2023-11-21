Home Nation

Rape survivor chased, hacked to death by accused, his brother in Uttar Pradesh 

The young woman was murdered after she refused to withdraw the complaint against her accused in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.

Published: 21st November 2023 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 05:14 PM

By Online Desk

A 19-year-old rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi was chased and hacked to death brutally in the broad day-light by her accused and his brother, reported NDTV.

The accused, Pawan Nishad and his brother, Ashok Nishad, who is an accused in a separate murder case was released less than two days before the young woman's murder.

They allegedly approached the victim and asked her to withdraw the complaint she had registered against one of the brothers for molesting her a few years back, when she was a minor.

When the young woman refused to back down, the brothers chased her down and butchered her mercilesssly with an axe as scared villagers watched helplessly. After the incident, Ashok and Pawan Nishad went absconding, the police said. 

“There was a dispute between two parties in the same community regarding an old rivalry and litigation… members of one party killed the girl with a sharp weapon. A police complaint was filed and the accused have been booked,” Kaushambi Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Srivastava, said in a video statement released on X.

The incident has triggered a political row with the Uttar Pradesh Congress slamming the law and order situation in the state.

“In Kaushambi, two brutes publicly killed a girl by cutting her with an axe. One of these criminals had come out on bail just two days ago in a murder case. The other one was accused of raping the same deceased girl.

The criminals in UP are so fearless that they have no fear of any law. No respect.Here the daughters are so unsafe that if they raise their voice about their stolen honour, they may even have to lose their lives,” the UP Congress wrote on X.

