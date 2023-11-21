Home Nation

SC asks Centre, why ‘pick and choose’ approach in appointment of judges

Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasised the non-appointment of advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal and Deepinder Singh Nalwa

Published: 21st November 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of the Supreme Court, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday reiterated its dissatisfaction with the Centre’s selective approach in approving names recommended by the collegium for the transfer of high court judges, deeming it a concerning trend.

Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasised the non-appointment of advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal and Deepinder Singh Nalwa as judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, noting that both candidates are Sikhs. Expressing concern over the delay, the bench questioned the Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, regarding the pending transfers, particularly 
citing cases from the Gujarat High Court, Allahabad, and Delhi.

Of the 11 recommended transfers, only five have been executed. Additionally, eight recently recommended judges have not received clearance, with some being senior to those already appointed, raising questions about the government’s transfer policy.

The court underscored the impact on seniority and questioned the message sent by the government’s selective approach, cautioning that such practices discourage potential judges.  

Also in top court

People should not roam on highways: SC
People are not supposed to roam around on highways, the Supreme Court said on Monday while refusing to entertain a plea raising the issue of safety and protection of pedestrians on highways.  The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

‘Parental pressure a reason for suicides’
“Intense competition” and “pressure” of parents on 
their wards preparing for competitive exams are the main reasons for the rising number of suicides across 
the country, the Supreme Court said on Monday. “These are not easy things. Pressure from parents is behind all these incidents,” the bench said.

