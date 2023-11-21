Take measures considering health hazards of residents due to air pollution, NGT to govt

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has observed that the Delhi government's action plan to improve the worsening air quality in the national capital failed to provide any "concrete proposals" while asking authorities to take "best possible measures" to reduce pollution considering the serious health hazards faced by the residents especially asthmatic patients, elderly persons and pregnant women.

The Tribunal presided over by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava said, "it is difficult to accept the stand of different authorities that they are taking all possible measures to control air pollution and improve the quality", pointing out the air quality index shows otherwise.

Further, the green court sought an action taken report within one week while considering the news report highlighting serious health hazards been faced by the residents of the different age groups and categories due to pollution.

READ MORE | Pollution pangs: No solution in sight for Delhi

"As per the said report especially asthmatic patient, elderly persons, pregnant women are facing complication and health risk. Considering this human health aspect the authorities are expected to take best possible measure so that air quality in the city improves," the tribunal said in the order.

The court will hear the matter again on November 29.

It was also took note of the Central Pollution Control Board' submission that only the measure relating to control of dust emission using dust suppressant have been found to be effective and that the pilot study for assessment of reducing air pollution in urban areas by using outdoor cleaning systems (Smog Tower) is under evaluation and that the draft report in this regard has been received from IIT Bombay.

The report is under review from group of expert from IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, CSIR, CSIR – NPL and Engineers India Ltd, the apex pollution body said.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it has carried out measures including mechanical road sweepers, sprinkling of wateron road, prohibiting open burning and others to battle the pollution.

