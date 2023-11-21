Xi Jinping to skip virtual G20 leaders summit hosted by India, Putin expected to attend

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will host the virtual G20 leaders summit on Wednesday as its Presidency draws to a close by the end of November.

"Most member countries will take part in this virtual summit and it's likely to get the same response like the in-person summit that India hosted on September 9th and 10th," said G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping it, his Premier Li Qiang will attend it (he attended the in-person summit too). There is no confirmation on US President Joe Biden attending it as it's a Thanksgiving holiday break. Similarly there is no confirmation whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend.

"The diplomatic spat between India and Canada began soon after the in-person summit in September, so there is no clarity on whether PM Trudeau will attend it this time. However, there could be a discussion on the allegation that he made against India," said a source.

Unlike September, when one of the main topics was the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the focus of this summit is likely to be on the Israel-Hamas war.

According to Amitabh Kant, the upcoming meeting will focus on climate change and the adoption of green energy which would help in the crucial United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28.

