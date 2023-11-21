Home Nation

Xi Jinping to skip virtual G20 leaders summit hosted by India, Putin expected to attend

There is no confirmation on US President Joe Biden attending as it's a Thanksgiving holiday break. Similarly there is no confirmation whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend.

Published: 21st November 2023 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo | AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will host the virtual G20 leaders summit on Wednesday as its Presidency draws to a close by the end of November.

"Most member countries will take part in this virtual summit and it's likely to get the same response like the in-person summit that India hosted on September 9th and 10th," said G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping it, his Premier Li Qiang will attend it (he attended the in-person summit too). There is no confirmation on US President Joe Biden attending it as it's a Thanksgiving holiday break. Similarly there is no confirmation whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend.

"The diplomatic spat between India and Canada began soon after the in-person summit in September, so there is no clarity on whether PM Trudeau will attend it this time. However, there could be a discussion on the allegation that he made against India," said a source.

Unlike September, when one of the main topics was the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the focus of this summit is likely to be on the Israel-Hamas war.

According to Amitabh Kant, the upcoming meeting will focus on climate change and the adoption of green energy which would help in the crucial United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28.

ALSO READ | President Biden could skip virtual G20 leaders summit due to Thanksgiving, says US envoy

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 leaders summit Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp