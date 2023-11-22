Home Nation

India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after two-month pause: Sources

The Indian government has repeatedly and firmly denied "absurd" and "motivated" allegations that it was involved in the death of Mr Nijjar, and has demanded Ottawa share evidence to back its claims.

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Canada PM Justin Trudeau

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Canada PM Justin Trudeau (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals after a nearly two-month pause, sources said on Wednesday.

Tensions flared between India and Canada in September following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. The Indian government has repeatedly and firmly denied "absurd" and "motivated" allegations that it was involved in the death of Mr Nijjar, and has demanded Ottawa share evidence to back its claims.

Days later, New Delhi announced it was temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

India had also asked Canada to come down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil.

