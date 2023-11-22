On guard: Madhya Pradesh Congress to train its candidates for counting day

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Congress has called all its 230 candidates to Bhopal on November 26 for training them on relevant aspects of counting of votes. Madhya Pradesh went to polls on November 17, and the counting will take place across 55 districts on December 3. According to the state Congress sources in Bhopal, each candidate and his two agents will be trained in all technical and legal aspects of counting.

“The exercise is particularly being conducted to train the candidates in all aspects of training, spanning from EVM seals being opened, tallying of signatures and ensuring receipt of certificates after every round of counting to prevent possibility of any malpractice,” a senior state Congress leader told this newspaper.

As per informed sources, a similar training session is also likely to be conducted by the ruling BJP, but the details are not yet out.

Upbeat about returning to power on its own (unlike in 2018 when it garnered the support of independents and smaller parties), the state Congress has written to all its 230 candidates to furnish by November 30 details about government staff who might have openly helped the ruling BJP during the election in the state.“Our election control room, which was established on November 17, received complaints about government staff, including officials, helping the ruling BJP against all established rules and procedures.

All the candidates have been asked to submit all possible details about such government staff/officials (including picture and video evidence) along with their partisan conduct to the state Congress by November 30. Once our government is back in the state, it will ensure that such partisan staff are rendered justice,” a state Congress leader said in Bhopal.

Importantly, the state Congress chief and party’s chief ministerial face Kamal Nath, during the poll campaign, had been hinting towards action against the government staff/officials siding with the BJP during the entire poll process. Led by women voters, Madhya Pradesh reported highest ever turnout of over 76% in the November 17 polls to 230 assembly constituencies.

Leaving nothing to chance on December 3

Congress plans to train its 230 candidiates, and their agents, on tech and legal aspects of counting

Counting of votes will take place on December 3 across 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh

Training will span from opening of seals of the electronic voting machines and tallying of signatures

Training will also ensure receipt of certificates after every round of counting to prevent possibility of any malpractice

BJP is also likely to hold similar training sessions to party candidates, but details are not out yet

Congress has also asked party candidates to furnish details of government officials who might have helped BJP in the election

MP saw highest ever turnout of over 76% in the Nov 17 polls

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: The Congress has called all its 230 candidates to Bhopal on November 26 for training them on relevant aspects of counting of votes. Madhya Pradesh went to polls on November 17, and the counting will take place across 55 districts on December 3. According to the state Congress sources in Bhopal, each candidate and his two agents will be trained in all technical and legal aspects of counting. “The exercise is particularly being conducted to train the candidates in all aspects of training, spanning from EVM seals being opened, tallying of signatures and ensuring receipt of certificates after every round of counting to prevent possibility of any malpractice,” a senior state Congress leader told this newspaper. As per informed sources, a similar training session is also likely to be conducted by the ruling BJP, but the details are not yet out. Upbeat about returning to power on its own (unlike in 2018 when it garnered the support of independents and smaller parties), the state Congress has written to all its 230 candidates to furnish by November 30 details about government staff who might have openly helped the ruling BJP during the election in the state.“Our election control room, which was established on November 17, received complaints about government staff, including officials, helping the ruling BJP against all established rules and procedures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All the candidates have been asked to submit all possible details about such government staff/officials (including picture and video evidence) along with their partisan conduct to the state Congress by November 30. Once our government is back in the state, it will ensure that such partisan staff are rendered justice,” a state Congress leader said in Bhopal. Importantly, the state Congress chief and party’s chief ministerial face Kamal Nath, during the poll campaign, had been hinting towards action against the government staff/officials siding with the BJP during the entire poll process. Led by women voters, Madhya Pradesh reported highest ever turnout of over 76% in the November 17 polls to 230 assembly constituencies. Leaving nothing to chance on December 3 Congress plans to train its 230 candidiates, and their agents, on tech and legal aspects of counting Counting of votes will take place on December 3 across 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh Training will span from opening of seals of the electronic voting machines and tallying of signatures Training will also ensure receipt of certificates after every round of counting to prevent possibility of any malpractice BJP is also likely to hold similar training sessions to party candidates, but details are not out yet Congress has also asked party candidates to furnish details of government officials who might have helped BJP in the election MP saw highest ever turnout of over 76% in the Nov 17 polls Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp