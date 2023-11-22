PM takes a jibe at Congress, calls party ‘slave of appeasement’ 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday saying the Congress was a “slave of appeasement,” which was why people like Kanhaiya Lal were beheaded in the state.

“The Popular Front of India (PFI) is a terrorist organisation and the government has banned it. But PFI processions take place in Kota and the Congress government sleeps. The Congress government is a slave to appeasement and is afraid of terrorists,” said the PM. Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Baran district, the PM said even as the country suffered, Congress leaders handed them to “robbers, rioters and criminals.”

“Those accused of organising communal riots in Rajasthan walked the red carpet in the CM house,” said Modi. He slammed communal incidents in the state and asserted that the Gehlot government should be thrown out of power for its appeasement agenda. He alleged the Congress has turned Rajasthan, a land of warriors, into an unchallenged territory of rioters. PM Modi said every section of society wanted to get rid of the Congress.

“Congress is now a symbol of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement — three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation,” he said. Besides Baran, the PM also addressed public meetings in Kota and Karauli districts. In the evening, he also held a grand road show to woo voters in Jaipur.

The PM targeted the Gehlot government over its failure to check the rising crime graph against women. He said state ministers were seen standing with those who committed atrocities against sisters and daughters. He slammed a senior Gehlot minister for his controversial remarks on atrocities against women. “Instead of taking action against the criminals, the Congress government has given them a free hand to commit crimes,” said Modi. Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, while addressing election meetings in Sikar and Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, also targeted the Gehlot government and said “appeasement” was at its peak in the state.

‘Three evils’

Alleging poor law & order, PM said Congress is now a symbol of graft, nepotism, appeasement — three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday saying the Congress was a “slave of appeasement,” which was why people like Kanhaiya Lal were beheaded in the state. “The Popular Front of India (PFI) is a terrorist organisation and the government has banned it. But PFI processions take place in Kota and the Congress government sleeps. The Congress government is a slave to appeasement and is afraid of terrorists,” said the PM. Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Baran district, the PM said even as the country suffered, Congress leaders handed them to “robbers, rioters and criminals.” “Those accused of organising communal riots in Rajasthan walked the red carpet in the CM house,” said Modi. He slammed communal incidents in the state and asserted that the Gehlot government should be thrown out of power for its appeasement agenda. He alleged the Congress has turned Rajasthan, a land of warriors, into an unchallenged territory of rioters. PM Modi said every section of society wanted to get rid of the Congress.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Congress is now a symbol of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement — three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation,” he said. Besides Baran, the PM also addressed public meetings in Kota and Karauli districts. In the evening, he also held a grand road show to woo voters in Jaipur. The PM targeted the Gehlot government over its failure to check the rising crime graph against women. He said state ministers were seen standing with those who committed atrocities against sisters and daughters. He slammed a senior Gehlot minister for his controversial remarks on atrocities against women. “Instead of taking action against the criminals, the Congress government has given them a free hand to commit crimes,” said Modi. Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, while addressing election meetings in Sikar and Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, also targeted the Gehlot government and said “appeasement” was at its peak in the state. ‘Three evils’ Alleging poor law & order, PM said Congress is now a symbol of graft, nepotism, appeasement — three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp