Assam: Grenade blast outside Army camp in Tinsukia

By PTI

TINSUKIA: A grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an Army camp in Tinsukia district of Assam, police said.

However, there was no report of any casualties, a police officer said.

The blast took place in front of the gates of an Army camp at Dirak on Wednesday evening, he said.

"As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded," he added.

"We are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," he added.

From October 1, the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was extended in four districts of Assam -- Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TINSUKIA: A grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an Army camp in Tinsukia district of Assam, police said. However, there was no report of any casualties, a police officer said. The blast took place in front of the gates of an Army camp at Dirak on Wednesday evening, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded," he added. "We are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," he added. From October 1, the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was extended in four districts of Assam -- Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp