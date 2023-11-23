Home Nation

Assam: Grenade blast outside Army camp in Tinsukia

The blast took place in front of the gates of an Army camp at Dirak on Wednesday evening, a police officer said. However, there was no report of any casualties. 

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

"As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded," he added.

"We are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," he added.

From October 1, the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was extended in four districts of Assam -- Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

