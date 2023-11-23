Modi steps up attack on ‘dynastic’ Congress

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Doubling down his criticism of the “dynasty politics of Congress”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that Sachin Pilot was being made a victim by Congress high command due to a revolt by his father in the past.

According to PM Modi, late Rajesh Pilot at one point of time had raised his voice against the first family of the Congress. Sachin Pilot is one of the top Congress leaders in Rajasthan but has been kept waiting for the CM post over the past five years. His differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have frequently grabbed national headlines.

In a spirited address at a rally in Shahpura in Rajasthan, PM Modi contended that the nation’s oldest political party is actively seeking to ‘punish’ Sachin Pilot, the son of a rebel who opposed dynastic rule back in 1996. “You know the history of Congress. Whoever tries to raise his voice against wrongdoings in the party will lose political space because of the high command sitting in Delhi,” he alleged.

In the 1990s Rajesh Pilot had fought an election against Sitaram Kesari who was then the choice to be the Congress president supported by the Gandhi family. Accusing the Congress of perpetuating ‘dynastic’ politics, PM Modi issued a cautionary note, asserting that any Congress member daring to voice dissent against the party’s actions would face severe political repercussions.

According to the Prime Minister, Congress leaders in Delhi are purportedly orchestrating the reinstatement of Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister.The PM said that given the multiple failures of the Gehlot government, the Congress has no chance of retaining power in Rajasthan.

