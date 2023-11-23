Special budget likely for Banke Bihari temple corridor 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the Allahabad High Court nod to the development of Vrindavan (Mathura) Banke Bihari Temple Corridor, a plan proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make an announcement of the corridor and also the special budget for the project during his visit to Mathura-Vrindavan on Thursday.

Following the expected announcement by the PM, while the administration will proceed with steps towards bringing the proposed corridor on the ground, the Sevayat Goswamis, who manage the temple, which depicts the child form of Lord Krishna, are not keen on speaking about the court order and maintain that their affairs had been administered by Munsif Court in Mathura since long. So they always respect a court order.

While hearing a bunch of PILs regarding the crowd management and safety and security of the devotees visiting the famous temple in Vrindavan, the High Court had directed the state government to rid the entire area around the temple of the encroachment to facilitate the movement of devotees. However, the court restrained the state from using Rs 262.50 crore for the bank account of the deity for the construction of the temple corridor. It asked the state authorities to utilise its own money for the “secular activity of facilitating public interest.”

The court had also cautioned the UP government against any interference in the rights of Sevayats and in puja-archana and ‘Shringar’ carried out by them. Significantly, the proposal for the development of the temple corridor encompasses the purchase of five-acre land around the temple for facilitating smooth darshan and puja by the devotees, parking facilities and management of other public amenities.

As per highly placed sources, an amount Rs 300 crore is estimated for the land acquisition, Rs 505 crore for corridor development and another Rs 100 crore for the restoration of Banke Bihari temple.

In one of the petitions in the High Court, it was submitted that Swami Hari Das Ji, who had established the temple, did not create any trust or endowment in favour of anyone. On the contrary, Goswami Onkar Nath and Goswami Phundi Lal proclaimed themselves to be the legal heirs and were entitled to do the Pramukh Seva of Thakur Shree Banke Bihari Ji.The petitioner had also contended that the judgment given in 1939 in a suit filed by Goswami Onkar Nath, the court had recorded the fact that there was no trust or endowment in favour of anyone.

The petitioner had specifically pleaded before the Court that due to the lack of management inside the temple, it was difficult for the devotees to offer prayers and have proper darshan of the deity. As a result, the division bench, headed by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and comprising Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, in its order said: “Human life cannot be put at stake just because somebody has objection. In our opinion, even the private temples where devotees come for darshan, safety and security of human life is required to be treated of utmost importance and the government is bound to make necessary arrangements.”

Meanwhile, an intervention application was filed by about 250 shopkeepers and residents of the area in and around the temple against the proposed expansion plan. They argued that as per the popular belief, the ‘Kunj Galis’ (narrow streets) were sacred ‘galis’ where Lord Krishna and Radha Rani still carry on their ‘leelas’.Significantly, of the total 120-150 streets in Vrindavan, 22 are present in and around the main Banke Bihari temple and are just 3-10 ft in width thus making the approach to the temple difficult given the number of devotees going beyond five lakh, especially, during the weekends and special occasions.

The inner courtyard of the Banke Bihari temple, which was established in 1864, is just 48 ftX 48 ft and is capable of hosting just 1,000 people at a time. However, in the proposed corridor plan submitted by the state authorities, five acre of land has to be acquired around the temple. The proposed acquisition would require the removal of around 300 temples and residential and commercial constructions in the vicinity. Of these, 149 are residential buildings, 66 commercial and rest mixed.

As per sources, over 200 such constructions have already been surveyed, identified and marked to be removed to pave way for the corridor. As per the plan, the proposed corridor would have three paths leading to the temple. The one approaching the temple from the side of river Yamuna would be in 2100 sqm area. Here the corridor would be developed into two parts — a lower portion spread over 11,300 sqm area bearing the puja shops and an upper portion spread over 10,600 sqm area. It would be 3.5 metre above the lower portion and would be connected through a ramp.

A 37,000 sqm Banke Bihari Bridge parking area has also been proposed in the plan. Moreover, besides a suspension over river Yamuna, smaller bridges are also proposed in front of the main temple and Devraha Baba Ghat.

‘Rid entire area around temple of encroachment’

The Allahabad High Court on Monday gave its nod to the development of Vrindavan (Mathura) Banke Bihari Temple Corridor. The plan was proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The court also directed the state government to rid the entire area around the temple of the encroachment to facilitate the movement ensure safety and security of the devotees. The High Court, however, directed the Yogi Adityanath government not to use Rs 262.50 crore lying in the bank account of the deity for the construction of the temple corridor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: After the Allahabad High Court nod to the development of Vrindavan (Mathura) Banke Bihari Temple Corridor, a plan proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make an announcement of the corridor and also the special budget for the project during his visit to Mathura-Vrindavan on Thursday. Following the expected announcement by the PM, while the administration will proceed with steps towards bringing the proposed corridor on the ground, the Sevayat Goswamis, who manage the temple, which depicts the child form of Lord Krishna, are not keen on speaking about the court order and maintain that their affairs had been administered by Munsif Court in Mathura since long. So they always respect a court order. While hearing a bunch of PILs regarding the crowd management and safety and security of the devotees visiting the famous temple in Vrindavan, the High Court had directed the state government to rid the entire area around the temple of the encroachment to facilitate the movement of devotees. However, the court restrained the state from using Rs 262.50 crore for the bank account of the deity for the construction of the temple corridor. It asked the state authorities to utilise its own money for the “secular activity of facilitating public interest.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court had also cautioned the UP government against any interference in the rights of Sevayats and in puja-archana and ‘Shringar’ carried out by them. Significantly, the proposal for the development of the temple corridor encompasses the purchase of five-acre land around the temple for facilitating smooth darshan and puja by the devotees, parking facilities and management of other public amenities. As per highly placed sources, an amount Rs 300 crore is estimated for the land acquisition, Rs 505 crore for corridor development and another Rs 100 crore for the restoration of Banke Bihari temple. In one of the petitions in the High Court, it was submitted that Swami Hari Das Ji, who had established the temple, did not create any trust or endowment in favour of anyone. On the contrary, Goswami Onkar Nath and Goswami Phundi Lal proclaimed themselves to be the legal heirs and were entitled to do the Pramukh Seva of Thakur Shree Banke Bihari Ji.The petitioner had also contended that the judgment given in 1939 in a suit filed by Goswami Onkar Nath, the court had recorded the fact that there was no trust or endowment in favour of anyone. The petitioner had specifically pleaded before the Court that due to the lack of management inside the temple, it was difficult for the devotees to offer prayers and have proper darshan of the deity. As a result, the division bench, headed by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and comprising Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, in its order said: “Human life cannot be put at stake just because somebody has objection. In our opinion, even the private temples where devotees come for darshan, safety and security of human life is required to be treated of utmost importance and the government is bound to make necessary arrangements.” Meanwhile, an intervention application was filed by about 250 shopkeepers and residents of the area in and around the temple against the proposed expansion plan. They argued that as per the popular belief, the ‘Kunj Galis’ (narrow streets) were sacred ‘galis’ where Lord Krishna and Radha Rani still carry on their ‘leelas’.Significantly, of the total 120-150 streets in Vrindavan, 22 are present in and around the main Banke Bihari temple and are just 3-10 ft in width thus making the approach to the temple difficult given the number of devotees going beyond five lakh, especially, during the weekends and special occasions. The inner courtyard of the Banke Bihari temple, which was established in 1864, is just 48 ftX 48 ft and is capable of hosting just 1,000 people at a time. However, in the proposed corridor plan submitted by the state authorities, five acre of land has to be acquired around the temple. The proposed acquisition would require the removal of around 300 temples and residential and commercial constructions in the vicinity. Of these, 149 are residential buildings, 66 commercial and rest mixed. As per sources, over 200 such constructions have already been surveyed, identified and marked to be removed to pave way for the corridor. As per the plan, the proposed corridor would have three paths leading to the temple. The one approaching the temple from the side of river Yamuna would be in 2100 sqm area. Here the corridor would be developed into two parts — a lower portion spread over 11,300 sqm area bearing the puja shops and an upper portion spread over 10,600 sqm area. It would be 3.5 metre above the lower portion and would be connected through a ramp. A 37,000 sqm Banke Bihari Bridge parking area has also been proposed in the plan. Moreover, besides a suspension over river Yamuna, smaller bridges are also proposed in front of the main temple and Devraha Baba Ghat. ‘Rid entire area around temple of encroachment’ The Allahabad High Court on Monday gave its nod to the development of Vrindavan (Mathura) Banke Bihari Temple Corridor. The plan was proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The court also directed the state government to rid the entire area around the temple of the encroachment to facilitate the movement ensure safety and security of the devotees. The High Court, however, directed the Yogi Adityanath government not to use Rs 262.50 crore lying in the bank account of the deity for the construction of the temple corridor. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp