Chhattisgarh: Two labourers killed during IED blast at iron ore mine in Naxal-hit Narayanpur

By PTI

NARAYANPUR: Two workers were killed and another sustained injuries after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 7.

30 am when the three workers were heading for work in Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine on a hill under Chhote Dongar police station limits, located around 350 km away from state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

Prime facie, the workers came in contact with the pressure IED connection triggering the blast, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ritesh Gagda (21) and Shravan Gagda (24), residents of Narayanpur district, he added.

The body of Shravan who was reported to be missing after the explosion, was found at the blast site, he said.

The injured worker, Umesh Rana, was admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Search operation is underway in the area by security personnel, the official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NARAYANPUR: Two workers were killed and another sustained injuries after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 7. 30 am when the three workers were heading for work in Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine on a hill under Chhote Dongar police station limits, located around 350 km away from state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time. Prime facie, the workers came in contact with the pressure IED connection triggering the blast, he said. The deceased were identified as Ritesh Gagda (21) and Shravan Gagda (24), residents of Narayanpur district, he added. The body of Shravan who was reported to be missing after the explosion, was found at the blast site, he said. The injured worker, Umesh Rana, was admitted to a local hospital, he said. Search operation is underway in the area by security personnel, the official said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp