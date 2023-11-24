Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Two labourers killed during IED blast at iron ore mine in Naxal-hit Narayanpur

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

Published: 24th November 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NARAYANPUR: Two workers were killed and another sustained injuries after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 7.

30 am when the three workers were heading for work in Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine on a hill under Chhote Dongar police station limits, located around 350 km away from state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

Prime facie, the workers came in contact with the pressure IED connection triggering the blast, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ritesh Gagda (21) and Shravan Gagda (24), residents of Narayanpur district, he added.

The body of Shravan who was reported to be missing after the explosion, was found at the blast site, he said.

The injured worker, Umesh Rana, was admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Search operation is underway in the area by security personnel, the official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Narayanpur workers killed IED Naxals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp