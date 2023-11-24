EC notice to Rahul over ‘panauti’ remark on PM, seeks his reply by Nov 25

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘panauti’ (bad omen) at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer, suggesting that India had lost the ICC World Cup final because of Modi’s presence in the stadium.

The poll body also sought an explanation for “wild allegations” made by Gandhi, wherein he had launched an offensive against the PM for “waiving loans of industrialists” and called him a “pickpocket”.Referring to two Supreme Court judgments and another verdict of the Madras High Court on freedom of speech, the ECI asked the Congress leader to respond by Saturday evening. The notice was issued a day after the BJP lodged a complaint against “crass violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)” by Congress leaders, including Gandhi.

“You are requested to provide your explanation on the allegations made, and to show cause as to why action as deemed fit for alleged violation of MCC and relevant penal provisions are not initiated by the commission,” read the ECI notice, which also states that if Gandhi fails to reply by Saturday evening, action will be taken.

It also drew Gandhi’s attention to the rules, which says, “Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.” At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, two days after the world cup match, Gandhi said “PM means Panauti Modi.” The word ‘panauti’ had been trending online since the Indian team’s defeat at the Ahmadabad stadium, named after Modi.

What rules stipulate

