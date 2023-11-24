Gehlot and Pilot hit back, say PM trying to misguide Gujjars

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot both hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for dragging late Rajesh Pilot’s name in the Rajasthan elections to “mislead” the Gujjar community.

PM Modi in his election rallies on Wednesday alleged that Sachin Pilot was being victimised because his father Rajesh Pilot had once taken on the Gandhi family in the 1990s. The PM had also claimed that Sachin’s humiliation was an insult to the Gujjar community.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks were divorced from reality,” said Sachin Pilot. “Late Rajesh Pilot, inspired by Indira Gandhi, joined Congress while serving in the Indian Air Force. He dedicated a significant part of his life to Congress, actively engaging in public service and consistently opposing communal forces in politics,” he said.

On PM’s comment about his being sidelined in Congress and his political future, Pilot asserted, “As for what he said about me, I believe nobody should worry about my future. Our party and people will take care of that.” Pilot emphasized the enduring bond he had with the Gandhi family. “Our relationship with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi spans decades. I think there’s no need for anyone to make

statements about it. We are working diligently to strengthen the party.”

On the political scenario behind PM Modi’s remarks, Pilot said, “When such statements are made, it’s evident that the BJP is on the back foot, consistently losing elections, while Congress forms governments. Congress has successfully formed governments in Himachal and Karnataka and where voting has concluded, it will do the same in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.” He said such statements are made to divert attention from real issues.

On similar lines, CM Ashok Gehlot too responded, pointing out that it was the BJP government in the state that ordered police firings in 22 instances on Gujjars in which 72 community members were killed during the 2007-08 agitation. He said it was a Congress government in the state that resolved the Gujjar quota agitation. With the BJP raking the red diary issue to slam the corrupt deals of the Gehlot government, the CM said there was no evidence.

‘it’s evident that the BJP is on the back foot’

On the political scenario behind PM Modi’s remarks, Pilot said that when such statements are made, it is evident that the BJP is on the back foot, consistently losing polls, while Congress forms governments. Congress has successfully formed governments in Himachal and Karnataka, it will do the same in MP and Chhattisgarh, he said.

