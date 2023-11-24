Home Nation

Peacekeepers from 16 countries join pre-induction UN training in India

Military officers from 16 friendly Foreign Countries and the Indian Army underwent a fortnight-long training. (Photo | Twitter@ Indian Army)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Military officers from 16 friendly Foreign Countries and the Indian Army underwent a fortnight-long training in the United Nations Pre-Deployment Course (Training of Trainers).

The course, conducted from November 6-24, was held at the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping, India under the aegis of the Indian Army.

The Course, themed on the UN framework and designed as an empowering and collaborative training programme, was organized jointly in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian Army in a statement said, "The Course was aimed at enhancing leadership skills, tactical thinking and operational effectiveness among officers, creating a platform for cross-cultural exchange and professional growth. Participants engaged in a series of dynamic workshops, scenario-based tactical simulations and lectures delivered by distinguished experts in the field."

The event underscores India's commitment to fostering greater international cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, said the Army.

In addition to talks by Ex Force Commanders, UN Officials and Subject Matter Experts, Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information Systems and coordination) and Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez, Director of General Staff Duties addressed the participants. The
three-week course also included Yoga classes for participants, heritage tours of Delhi and Agra, lecture demonstrations on UN peacekeeping drills and a display of 'Made in India' equipment being deployed in UN missions.

The Valedictory address was delivered by Sanjay Verma, Secretary West, Ministry of External Affairs on 24 Nov 2023 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.

India has a rich legacy of contribution to UN Peacekeeping operations and is one of the largest contributors of troops. It has contributed approximately 2,75,000 troops to peacekeeping missions so far, with around 5,900 troops currently deployed in 12 UN Missions. This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the UN Peacekeepers Day.

