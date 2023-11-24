Home Nation

SC judgement stern rebuke to not only Punjab Governor but to all governors: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram's remarks come after Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi returned 10 Bills passed by the State Assembly.

Published: 24th November 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

Congress leader and Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the Supreme Court's judgment asking Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to decide on granting assent to bills passed by the state assembly was a stern "rebuke" to not only him but to all governors and called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi to read every line of the ruling.

His remarks come after Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi returned 10 Bills passed by the State Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday met for a special sitting and re-adopted all of them, even as Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed the governor for withholding the Bills due to his "whims and fancies."

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "The judgement of the Supreme Court on the Governor's powers is a stern rebuke to not only the Governor of Punjab but to all Governors."

"Mr R N Ravi, Governor of TN, should read every line of the judgement and, if he thinks it necessary, call a competent senior advocate to explain the judgement to him," the former Union minister said.

The Supreme Court has directed Punjab Governor Purohit to decide on the Bills passed by the legislative assembly during its "constitutionally valid" session held on June 19 and 20, saying the governor's power cannot be used to "thwart the normal course of lawmaking".

The top court, in its November 10 judgement which was uploaded on Thursday night, decided on the plea of the AAP government in Punjab which alleged the governor was not granting his assent to four bills which were passed by the assembly.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC Chidambaram Governors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp