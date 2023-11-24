Silkyara tunnel crisis: Auger drilling to resume soon, rescue likely to be done by Saturday

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: As rescue operations resumed on Thursday morning at Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after an overnight hurdle delayed the drilling by several hours, officials involved in the operations said that the 41 trapped workers would be freed soon.

Col Deepak Patil, the rescue in charge at Silkyara tunnel told TNIE, "After the resumption of drilling by the auger machine, two or three more pipes will be welded and pushed in using the jack drill and pushing method. This work will take about 4-5 hours, so the rescue is expected to be completed by Friday evening."

The major time-consuming factor is the welding of pipes, with each pipe taking about 90 minutes to two hours to weld.

Col Patil stated, "On Friday afternoon, engineers at the Silkyara tunnel successfully resolved an obstacle that had occurred during a 48-meter horizontal drilling operation on Thursday". The incident occurred when a metal rod collided with the auger machine, causing a pipe to break and deform.

Sources at the rescue camp at Silkyara revealed, "A team of six tunneling-mining specialist engineers from Bengaluru-based Squadron Infra reached the tunnel and explained the situation inside with artificial intelligence, which helped a lot in executing the operation".

Additionally, the company has sent two advanced drones along with six mining engineers, drone pilots, and geotechnical experts to assist with the rescue efforts. Prabhat, a company official, stated, the team has used radar sensors and geophysical sensors inside the tunnel to identify obstacles within the debris. "These drones are capable of complete scanning of the debris in any location," Prabhat added.

