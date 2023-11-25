Low risk to India from respiratory illness outbreak in China, says govt

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said it is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 (Avian Influenza virus) cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in China and is prepared to meet for any kind of exigency. The Union Health Ministry said that there is a low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported in China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness.

Some media reports have indicated the clustering of cases of respiratory illness in children in northern China for which World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued a statement. The WHO has also asked China for more information about the rise in illness and pneumonia clusters.

Based on available information, a rise in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China has been reported in the last few weeks, the health ministry said. “The usual causes of respiratory illness in children have been implicated and there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations,” it said in a statement.

A meeting was recently held under the Directorate General of Health Services to discuss the preparedness to tackle human cases of avian influenza in the country, against the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 in October in China that was reported to the WHO. “The overall risk assessment by the WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread, and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 is reported to the WHO so far,” the ministry said.

“The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognised. India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency,” it added.

The WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on the spike in respiratory illnesses after Chinese health authorities reported multiple infectious respiratory diseases with surging cases of mycoplasma pneumonia and influenza flu among children. “India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency. India is embarking on a One Health approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap to address such public health issues,” the ministry said.

