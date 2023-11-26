SC working to ease legal processes to prevent citizens from languishing in jail: CJI Chandrachud

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Sunday that the Supreme Court is constantly working to ensure that legal processes become easier and simplified so that citizens do not languish in jails unnecessarily.

CJI said that last year, on Constitution Day, President Droupadi Murmu raised the concern of overcrowding of prisons and the incarceration of citizens from marginalized backgrounds.

"I want to assure you (President) that we are constantly working to ensure that legal processes become easier and simplified so that citizens don't languish in jails unnecessarily," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said version 2.0 of the Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) application would be launched Sunday and it ensures that judicial order of release of a person was immediately transferred to jail authorities, district courts and high courts via electronic means so that the person was released on time.

VIDEO | "While the Judiciary embraces technology, we have also launched e-Seva Kendra in all courts to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the judicial process. Technology is not meant to distance us from our citizens but to take us into the lives of our citizens," Chief… pic.twitter.com/echjyzD8pT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

The CJI also reiterated that the Supreme Court has acted as a "people's court" and citizens should not be afraid of going to courts or view it as the last resort.

He said just as the Constitution allows us to resolve political differences through established democratic institutions and processes, the courts system helps in resolving many disagreements through established principles and processes.

"In this way, every case in every court in the country is an extension of constitutional governance," the CJI said while speaking at the inauguration of the Constitution Day celebrations at the apex court.

President Droupadi Murmu delivered the inaugural address at the programme, which was also attended by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and others.

In his address, the CJI said, "In the last seven decades, the Supreme Court of India has acted as a people's court. Thousands of citizens have approached its doors with the faith that they will get justice through this institution."

He also emphasized that citizens approach the court to safeguard personal liberties, challenge unlawful arrests, protect the rights of bonded labourers, tribal communities seeking homeland protection, address social issues like manual scavenging, and even seek intervention for clean air.

"These cases are not just citations or statistics for the court. These cases resemble the expectations of people from the Supreme Court as well as the court's own commitment to deliver justice to the citizens," the CJI said.

'Judiciary working for citizens'

Apart from ensuring that citizens get justice through its judgements, the apex court has been making continuous endeavours to ensure that its administrative processes were citizen-centric so that people feel the connection with the working of courts, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and others during Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

While highlighting the steps taken for dealing with the issue of overcrowding in prisons which was flagged by the President on Constitution Day last year, the CJI said the goal behind these initiatives was to ensure that people feel that the constitutional institution of the judiciary was working for them.

"Individuals should not be afraid of going to courts or view it as the last resort. Rather it is my hope that by our efforts, citizens of every class, caste and creed can repose trust in our court system and view it as a fair and effective forum to enforce the rights," he said.

"Sometimes, we as a society may frown on litigation as a disreputable entanglement. But just as the Constitution allows us to resolve our political differences through established democratic institutions and processes, our court system helps resolve our many disagreements through established principles and processes," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said courts were now live-streaming proceedings and this decision was taken with a view that citizens should know what was happening inside courtrooms.

"Constant media reporting about proceedings of courts indicates the engagement of the public with the working of the courtrooms," he said, adding the top court also took a decision to translate its verdicts to regional languages with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"As of November 25, 2023, the Supreme Court has delivered 36,068 judgements in English from the date of its first sitting. But proceedings in our district courts are not conducted in English," he said.

The CJI said all of these judgements were available for free on the e-SCR platform, which was launched in January this year. "Today, we are launching the e-SCR in Hindi as 21,388 judgements have been translated into Hindi, vetted and uploaded on the e-SCR portal," he said.

Besides, 9,276 verdicts as of Saturday evening have been translated into other Indian languages, including Punjabi, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali and Urdu, he said.

Talking about technology and its use by the judiciary, he spoke about the launch of 'e-sewa kendras' in courts to ensure that no citizen was left behind in the judicial process.

"Technology is not meant to distance us from our citizens but to take us into the lives of our citizens. We embrace our citizens as co-equal partners in a shared national endeavour," he said.

The CJI said the country already celebrates Independence Day and Republic Day, then why a separate Constitution Day? "The answer lies in the success of our democracy as compared to countries that gained independence from colonialism at the same time as India," he said.

He said India not only maintained its Constitution but also the people imbibed and internalised it as a symbol of their aspirations. "Celebration of Constitution Day symbolises the social life of an independent nation," the CJI said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

"I want to assure you (President) that we are constantly working to ensure that legal processes become easier and simplified so that citizens don't languish in jails unnecessarily," he said. Justice Chandrachud said version 2.0 of the Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) application would be launched Sunday and it ensures that judicial order of release of a person was immediately transferred to jail authorities, district courts and high courts via electronic means so that the person was released on time. VIDEO | "While the Judiciary embraces technology, we have also launched e-Seva Kendra in all courts to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the judicial process. 