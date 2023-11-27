19-year-old man arrested in Mumbai for killing fiance, stuffing her body in bag

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man, irked over his 23-year-old fiance talking to other men, strangulated her to death with her own chuni (cloth), tied her hands and legs, packed her body in a jute sack and fled the city.

The accused, identified as Sultan, was in a relationship with the deceased woman Shama for the past 2-3 years but was unwilling to marry her immediately. The arrested accused was also enraged over the fact that the deceased woman was also in talks with a person for the last 8 years.

The horrific murder case came to light on November 26 when the Farsh Bazar police station received a call at 4:44 pm about a suspicious bag in a room near street no. 10 in Vishwas Nagar area of Shahdara district following which the police staff, along with a team from Forensic Science Laboratory, was dispatched to the spot.

"When the bag was opened, the body of a woman, who was possibly strangulated to death, was found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. He said the woman was later identified as a resident of NSA colony. Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter.

During investigation, it came to know that the alleged Sultan had switched off both his mobile phones and fled away from Delhi. However, after a deep technical analysis, the police team traced the accused in Mulund area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"A team was rushed to Mumbai and apprehended Sultan with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence," the DCP said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that on November 25, the family members had to go to the house of the deceased to fix the marriage and the couple met at the office of Sultan in Vishwas Nagar.

"There Sultan raised an objection and asked Shama not to speak with any other boy as the accused was suspicious about her. Heated arguments took place between the duo and the alleged Sultan strangulated her with a cloth," the official said.



Thereafter, the accused tied her hands and legs and stashed her body in a plastic bag. After that he went to Mumbai at the place of his known via train from New Delhi Railway Station saying that he is looking for a new job.

