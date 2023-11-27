1st change to Constitution curbed free speech: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at previous governments, albeit indirectly, terming the First Amendment to the Constitution a ‘misfortune’ as it pertained to curtailing the freedom of speech. In his monthly radio broadcast Maan Ki Baat on Sunday, the PM said, “In consonance with the times, circumstances, and requirements of the country, various governments carried out amendments at various times. But this too has been a misfortune that the Constitution’s first amendment pertained to curtailing the freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”

He said that through the 44th amendment, the wrongs committed during the Emergency had been fully “rectified.” Congratulating the people on Constitution Day, he said that in all, 106 amendments had been made to the Constitution after it came into shape in 1950.

Speaking about the salient features of the Constitution, the PM said that 15 women were nominated as members of the Constituent Assembly and one of them was Hansa Mehta, who raised her voice for human rights and justice for women.

He said a collective effort is the need of the hour for nation-building. On the recent law on the reservation to women in the LS and assembly elections, the PM said, “It is a matter of pride that Parliament has passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It is an example of the ‘sankalp-shakti’ (power of resolve) in democracy.”

The PM also spoke about a new trend of conducting weddings abroad. He stressed that if people celebrate weddings on Indian soil, the money will remain within the country. He urged people to attach priority to buying products made in India as part of giving momentum to ‘vocal for local’. “The wedding season has started and it is estimated that there could be a business of around Rs 5 lakh crore during the season. We should be shopping for made-in-India products only,” he urged the public. The PM also spoke about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, saying India faced the most heinous attack on this day.

