Home Nation

Class four student attacked by classmates 108 times with geometry compass in MP school

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked for the investigation report from the police, the official said.

Published: 27th November 2023 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

school student

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

INDORE: A student of Class 4 was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates 108 times with a geometry compass during a fight at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked for the investigation report from the police, the official said.

Talking to PTI, CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the student was allegedly attacked 108 times with a geometry compass by his classmates during a fight at a private school under the limits of Aerodrome police station on November 24.

"The case is shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age," she said.

The CWC will counsel children and their families in connection with the incident and find out whether the children play video games that contain violent scenes, Porwal said.

The father of the victim alleged that the boy had sustained puncture wounds in the attack that occurred at the school around 2 pm on November 24. He was taken to a hospital and administered first aid, after which he was allowed to leave.

"My son narrated the ordeal when he returned home. I still do not know why he was treated so violently by his classmates. The school management is not providing me the CCTV footage of the classroom," he said.

A complaint has been lodged about the incident at the Aerodrome police station, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said the victim underwent a medical examination after the complaint was lodged. All children involved in the incident are below 10 years of age, and appropriate steps are being taken as per the legal provisions, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School students Indore Madhya Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp