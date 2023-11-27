Election Commission withdraws permission to Telangana government to disburse aid under Rythu Bandhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to ruling BRS four days before the Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India withdrew its permission for the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme, for farmers.

The ECI in its orders on Monday said that Finance Minister T Harish Rao violated the model code of conduct and announced at an election meeting that the Rythu Bandhu amounts would be disbursed before polls.

The ECI said four days ago that it had no objection to the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme. The government can disburse the amount during the silence period and also on the polling day.

After the ECI nod, Finance Minister Harish Rao announced at an election meeting that the ECI accorded permission and the government would disburse the amounts. The ECI felt that Harish Rao's statement was a violation of the election code and withdrew no objection to the disbursement of the amount.

The Commission has been now informed vide your letter no. 7022/Elections. A/A1/2023 dated 26.11.2023 that Sh. T. Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath & Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana has made statements regarding disbursement of Rythu Bandhu Scheme by a particular time before the date of poll, which is widely reported in newspapers and local media on 26th November 2023. The Commission has observed that Sh T. Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath & Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana who is also a contesting candidate sponsored by the BRS Party from 33- Siddipet Assembly Constituency in ongoing GE to LA Telangana 2023, a Star campaigner of the Party and also the Finance Minister of Telangana, has not only violated the provisions of MCC contained in in Para VII of Model Code of Conduct but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the on-going election process.

"...It is a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct (Harish Rai's statement) and conditions laid down while granting 'no objection', the Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter of even no dated 25th November 2023 for disbursement of Rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during the currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form. The Commission decision shall immediately be conveyed to the Govt. of Telangana and compliance report taken and submitted to the Commission by 3 pm on November 27, 2023," the ECI said.

Rythu Bandhu is an ongoing scheme. The ECI withdrew its permission because of the complaint lodged by the Congress, alleged BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS leaders tried to get votes in the name of Rythu Bandhu. He assured farmers that the Congress would deposit Rs 15,000 into the accounts of farmers within ten days of coming to power.

