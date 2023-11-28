13-year-old girl kidnapped from UP village, raped in Hyderabad, accused arrested

By PTI

BALLIA: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district and taken to Hyderabad where she was raped for almost a week, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was rescued on November 25 from an area under the Maniyar police station in Ballia, while the man (19) was arrested on November 27 from the local bus station, they said.

Police said the man used to live in the girl's neighbourhood.

He has been sent to jail, they said.

Maniyar Station House Officer (SHO) Mantosh Singh said she was kidnapped on November 18, and a case under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on a complaint from her father.

In her statement, the girl said the man kidnapped her, took her to Hyderabad and raped her for almost a week, the SHO said.

Following the girl's statement, section 376 (rape) of the IPC as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BALLIA: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district and taken to Hyderabad where she was raped for almost a week, police said on Tuesday. The girl was rescued on November 25 from an area under the Maniyar police station in Ballia, while the man (19) was arrested on November 27 from the local bus station, they said. Police said the man used to live in the girl's neighbourhood.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He has been sent to jail, they said. Maniyar Station House Officer (SHO) Mantosh Singh said she was kidnapped on November 18, and a case under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on a complaint from her father. In her statement, the girl said the man kidnapped her, took her to Hyderabad and raped her for almost a week, the SHO said. Following the girl's statement, section 376 (rape) of the IPC as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp