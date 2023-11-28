24 die in unseasonal rains in Gujarat; big crop loss predicted in many areas

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: At least 24 people lost their lives, 23 left injured and 71 animals were killed in the rain-related incidents in Gujarat, officials said on Monday. The western state has been receiving unseasonal rain for two days. According to 2officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), one person died each in Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Kheda, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Panchmahal, Patan, Botad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surat and Surendranagar.

Moreover, two people in Tapi, three each in Banaskantha and Bharuch and four in Dahod district died in lightning strikes. Since Sunday morning, Gujarat has been experiencing unseasonal heavy rain accompanied by hailstones in various parts of the state.

“As predicted by the state meteorological department, 50 to 60 per cent of Gujarat’s districts received unseasonal rainfall ranging from one to 144 millimeters. There are concerns about agriculture as farmers may witness losses in farm produce,” cabinet minister and government spokesperson Rishikesh Patel told the mediapersons.

“According to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s decree, the survey to access the losses will begin as soon as the rain stops, and farmers who have experienced losses will receive aid based on the survey,” he added. According to the SEOC, Gandhinagar and Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall,Junagadh witnessed 35 mm, Amreli recorded 13 mm while and Rajkot saw 6 mm since Sunday morning.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert (64.5 to 115. 5 mm) for Surat, Navsari, and Valsad in south Gujarat. The IMD in its latest bulletin, said the state was likely to experience dry weather from Tuesday, with minimum temperatures expected to dip by four to five degrees Celsius.

According to reports, the unprecedented rain has also affected the ceramic industry in the Morbi district in the Saurashtra region of the state as factories were forced to remain shut. The untimely rains were caused due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the north-east Arabian sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the IMD said in a bulletin earlier.

