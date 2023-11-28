BJP slams opposition for barbs over PM’s Tejas sortie

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday criticised opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, for their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sortie on a Tejas fighter.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned the opposition’s remarks, stating that it reflected their hatred not only for the Prime Minister but also for the welfare of the nation. “It shows the hatred that they have, not just for the honourable Prime Minister...but the welfare of Bharat as well,” he said.

Making a scathing attack on the UPA government, Bhatia said, “Gone are the days when our armed forces were asking for bulletproof jackets, and when Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the then Congress government were busy buying VVIP choppers for themselves and never cared for jawans.”

The opposition, including the Congress, took a swipe at the PM over his Tejas sortie.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh urged Modi to acknowledge efforts and endeavours undertaken before 2014.

“It doesn't cost the master of 'chunavi photo-ops' much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014 that were essential to his claiming credit now," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

BJP files complaint against Congress govt in Karnataka

A BJP delegation, led by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Congress government in Karnataka on Monday. They accused the Karnataka government of violating poll guidelines by placing advertisements in Telangana media to influence the upcoming assembly polls on November 30. Yadav alleged that the Congress violated the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct in Telangana through these advertisements.

Yadav condemned the Karnataka government for publishing advertisements in Telangana’s English and vernacular media for the past two days, terming it a “corrupt practice” aimed at influencing the polls. He asserted that such actions demonstrated the opposition’s struggle in Telangana and accused them of devaluing democratic institutions.

During the media briefing, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi joined Yadav in demanding accountability from the Congress and the Karnataka government. They called for legal action against the Karnataka government for misusing public funds to influence elections in another state.

Bhatia emphasised a shift from those times, asserting that the current government prioritizes the welfare of soldiers over personal interests. This condemnation came in response to Congress and TMC’s criticism of PM Modi’s Tejas sortie as a mere “photo-op” and concerns about the aircraft’s safety.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

