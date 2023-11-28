Home Nation

Gender-based violence: 1 in 3 women faces physical or sexual harassment in her lifetime, says WHO

“Violence against women, especially intimate partner violence, has serious health impacts, both immediate and long term.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kathua rape-murder case

People take part in a candlelight march at the India Gate in protest over Kathua gangrape case in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly one in three women globally experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime, said WHO on Monday. Estimates suggest that the South-East Asia Region (SEARO) ranks second highest, at around 33%, in the world where women experience physical or sexual violence.

Stressing that everyone has the right to a life free of violence and coercion, the WHO SEARO regional director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that most women are at greater risk of being abused by the people they live with. Most of this is in the form of intimate partner violence, she added.

“Violence against women, especially intimate partner violence, has serious health impacts, both immediate and long term. These encompass injuries as well as serious physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health problems,” she said.

The very high prevalence of violence against women and its significant health impacts place it among today’s priority public health issues, she said. Marking the start of ‘16 Days of Activism’ against ‘Gender-based Violence’, she said violence against women is preventable. “It is rooted in gender inequality and harmful gender norms that make violence against women acceptable. In particular, evidence shows that intimate partner violence and sexual violence result from factors occurring at individual, family, community and wider society levels,” Dr Singh said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO harassment women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp