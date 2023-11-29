Home Nation

Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh; probe begins

A case under sections 153-A and 153-B of IPC and section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, has been registered in the matter.

Published: 29th November 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh

For representational purpose. pMata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh (Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on walls near Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday with police saying that it has initiated a probe into the matter.

Also, a video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen showing the graffiti on the walls and saying that Congress leaders allegedly involved in the 1984 Sikh riots would not be spared.

Superintendent of Police of Una Arjit Sen Thakur said that investigations are underway and the miscreants would be nabbed soon.

The police are also analysing the video clip, he said.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been witnessed in the state.

On May 7 last year, pro-Khalistan banners and graffiti were hoisted on the outer boundary of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala.

A case under sections 153-A and 153-B of IPC and section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, has been registered in the matter.

Based on the video clip, Pannun was named as a co-accused and main conspirator in this case and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pro-Khalistan slogans Mata Chintpurni Temple Himachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp