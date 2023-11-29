Home Nation

Uttarakhand tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for check-up

An official at AIIMS said the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters

Published: 29th November 2023 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rescued workers from the Silkyara Tunnel being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh aboard Indian Air Force's (IAF) Chinook helicopter on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UTTARKASHI: Workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a health check-up on Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after a gruelling 17-day operation that culminated on Tuesday evening. The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met them there and handed over Rs 1 lakh to each of them.

Praising the trapped workers for showing exemplary patience, the Uttarakhand chief minister said assurance from them that they were alright and ready to wait while the rescue agencies did their work also strengthened his resolve to have them evacuated safely.

READ MORE | 'Licked water dripping from rocks, ate 'muri' to survive': Jharkhand worker rescued from tunnel

Dhami reiterated the state government has decided to review all tunnel projects. "There are several such projects underway in the state. We have decided to have them reviewed. We need development but there should be a balance between ecology and economy," the chief minister said.

An official at AIIMS-Rishikesh said the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters.

The disaster ward of AIIMS-Rishikesh has a capacity of 100 beds. All arrangements are ready at the facility to tend to the evacuated workers, he said.

The rescue workers on Tuesday evening pulled out all the 41 workers who got trapped after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel, part of the Centre's ambitious Char Dham project, collapsed due to a landslide on November 12.

READ MORE | Relief apart, lessons from Uttarakhand: Tunnel-visioned development puts lives of poor people & environment in peril 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silkyara Tunnel AIIMS- Rishikesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp