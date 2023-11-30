Afghan embassy in Delhi continues to be operational

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five days after former Ambassador of Afghanistan in India, Farid Mamundzay, claimed that their embassy in Delhi was closed permanently, Afghanistan’s political deputy of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, on Wednesday said embassy will continue to function as usual.

In an interview to Afghanistan’s national television, Stanakzai said embassy in Delhi was in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ), while the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad were active. India has not yet recognised the Taliban government. The Consul General of Mumbai, Zakia Wardrak, has been overseeing the functioning of the embassy in Delhi. Past diplomats of the Afghan embassy in Delhi have sought asylum in other countries, which is one of the main reasons for the Afghan embassy to be in a state of disarray.

“We met officials from MEA and the local staff of Afghan embassy in Delhi and have given them the assurance that the embassy will continue to work for the people of Afghanistan,’’ said Zakia Wardak in a statement.

The Afghan embassy had in a statement on November 24 (the day former Ambassador Mamundzay made a statement of closure) reiterated that the embassy was functional. “In view of the historical and civilisational ties and friendly relations between India and Afghanistan, we reiterate that we have decided to ensure continued functioning of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi - which is the symbol of aspiration and hopes of Afghan people,’’ according to statement.

The statement also said that there would be consular services for Afghan nationals in Delhi. “We request everyone to kindly ignore and disregard the unprofessional and irresponsible communications issued by the former Afghan diplomats who are based abroad and therefore now onwards have no locus standi in the internal affairs of Afghan Embassy in Delhi.’ the statement added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Five days after former Ambassador of Afghanistan in India, Farid Mamundzay, claimed that their embassy in Delhi was closed permanently, Afghanistan’s political deputy of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, on Wednesday said embassy will continue to function as usual. In an interview to Afghanistan’s national television, Stanakzai said embassy in Delhi was in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ), while the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad were active. India has not yet recognised the Taliban government. The Consul General of Mumbai, Zakia Wardrak, has been overseeing the functioning of the embassy in Delhi. Past diplomats of the Afghan embassy in Delhi have sought asylum in other countries, which is one of the main reasons for the Afghan embassy to be in a state of disarray. “We met officials from MEA and the local staff of Afghan embassy in Delhi and have given them the assurance that the embassy will continue to work for the people of Afghanistan,’’ said Zakia Wardak in a statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Afghan embassy had in a statement on November 24 (the day former Ambassador Mamundzay made a statement of closure) reiterated that the embassy was functional. “In view of the historical and civilisational ties and friendly relations between India and Afghanistan, we reiterate that we have decided to ensure continued functioning of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi - which is the symbol of aspiration and hopes of Afghan people,’’ according to statement. The statement also said that there would be consular services for Afghan nationals in Delhi. “We request everyone to kindly ignore and disregard the unprofessional and irresponsible communications issued by the former Afghan diplomats who are based abroad and therefore now onwards have no locus standi in the internal affairs of Afghan Embassy in Delhi.’ the statement added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp