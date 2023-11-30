Farooq Abdullah expresses concern over 'legitimisation of discrimination' against Muslims

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed concern over what he called the "legitimisation of discrimination" against Muslims across the country.

"Some policies and actions pursued in various states across the country are providing political patronage and cover for bigotry against Muslims, resulting in their further marginalisation," Abdullah said in a statement here.

Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, said various legislative and other actions in some states, including banning of halal-marked food items, "have legitimised discrimination against Muslims".

"There is no place for bullying and oppression and sectarianism in a democracy.

The message of 'social, economic and political justice', 'freedom of thought, expression, belief, religion and worship' and equality constitutes the very soul of our Constitution.

"It has been recorded and these characteristics had given India the distinction of being a secular and democratic country all over the world," he said.

He said such "overtly targeted" actions in some states send a very clear message to more than 200 million Muslims in the country that they must bear every humiliation and injustice with silence”.

"I think it's bad for democracy the government action in these states is taking the country in the wrong direction," he added.

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government recently banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification with immediate effect while exempting products manufactured for export.

