Kerala's decision to re-appoint Ravindran as VC of Kannur University set aside by SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the Kerala government's decision to re-appoint Dr Gopinath Ravindran as the vice chancellor of Kannur University. Ravindran's re-appointment has been in the limelight in Kerala as for the first time in the history of the state, a vice chancellor was re-appointed.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court had on February 23 last year dismissed an appeal against a single-judge order upholding the re-appointment of Ravindran as the VC of the university, saying it was done in accordance with the law and that he was not "an usurper to the post".

A three-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by CJI Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, pronounced the verdict today after reviewing petitions challenging Ravindran’s re-appointment as VC.



Premachandran Keezhoth, a member of the Kannur University senate, and Shino P Jose, a member of the Academic Council had knocked the doors of the apex court against Ravindran's re-appointment.



While setting aside the Kerala High Court's order of upholding Ravindran's re-appointment as VC of Kannur Univ, the apex court noted in its judgment that the appointment was vitiated (spoiled) by undue interference from the Govt of Kerala. "Although the notification for reappointment was issued by the Chancellor, the decision stood vitiated by the unwarranted interference by State Government", the court said in its verdict.

It added, the Chancellor (Kerala Governor) "abdicated or surrendered" the statutory powers for re-appointing the Vice Chancellor.



Justice Pardiwala, who pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench, said that this court pronounced the verdict after considering four questions:

1. Whether re-appointment is permissible in a tenure post

2. Whether the upper age limit of 60 years as stipulated in Section 10(9) of the Kannur University Act is applicable even in the case of reappointment for four years

3. Whether re-appointment has to follow the same process as the appointment of VC by setting up a selection panel

4. Did the Chancellor abdicate or surrender the statutory power of reappointment?



The court had earlier, during its many hearings on the matter, reportedly questioned the government as to how a person above 60 years could be re-appointed as VC.

As per the norms of Kannur University, those above 60 years of age cannot be appointed as VC. However, the government had contended before the court that the norm would not be applicable in the case of VC re-appointment. That is when Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Chandrachud questioned the decision and observed that norms should be followed.

(With PTI inputs)

