Rajasthan: Exit polls predict a neck-to-neck race; both Congress and BJP confident of securing majority

JAIPUR: The exit poll results in Rajasthan have again given wings to the hopes of the ruling Congress returning to power as there is a tradition of change in power every five years. This time, according to some exit polls Congress is set to gain power for the second time.

However, a few other exit polls predicted that the BJP might come to power suggesting a neck-to-neck battle for the state.

A highly optimistic Congress said that the public have voted for the social welfare schemes and seven guarantees of the Gehlot government.

Congress strategists believe that this time the poor, SC, minorities have voted in large numbers.

It also said that the high turnout of women voters suggest that the Congress' inflation relief camps. Chiranjeevi Yojana and many other schemes were a big hit.

Meanwhile, BJP does not trust the exit polls and believed it will get a full majority. Party chief CP Joshi is confident that BJP will return to power with two third majority and that the undercurrent is against Congress rule.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who gave a big statement on the exit poll said, "No matter what the exit polls say, Congress is forming the government in Rajasthan. BJP is not winning in any of the 5 states. This time Rajasthan government will repeat, there are 3 reasons for this. The first reason is that there is no anti-incumbency wave against the government. Second – Everyone has the same opinion about the Chief Minister. BJP voters will also say that the Chief Minister left no stone unturned in his efforts. Third is - no one liked the language of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Union Ministers.

Meanwhile, Joshi retaliated back on Gehlot saying, "CM Gehlot's statements are showing disappointment. Before voting, he was talking about 156 plus, but now he has come down to 80-90. Well, let the votes be counted and it will be reduced to less than 50 seats."

In the exit poll of India Today-Axis My India, Congress is expected to get 86-106 seats and BJP 80-100 seats in Rajasthan.

In the exit poll of TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstart, BJP is expected to get 100-110 seats while Congress may get 90-100 seats.

Whereas other parties and independents can get 5-15 seats.

According to Jan Ki Baat's exit poll, BJP is expected to get 100-122 seats and Congress 62 to 85 seats in Rajasthan. According to Time Now-ET's exit poll, BJP is expected to get 108-128 seats and Congress 56-72 seats in Rajasthan.

