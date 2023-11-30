Three dead after consuming 'contaminated' ayurvedic syrup in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Three people have died and two have been hospitalised in Gujarat's Kheda district in the last two days after consuming contaminated ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol, according to police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the ayurvedic syrup, branded as 'Kalmeghasav - Asava Arishta,' was sold over the counter to 55 people by a shopkeeper in Bilodara village, near Nadiad town in Gujarat's Kheda district.

Gujarat government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Rishikesh Patel told the media, "It appears that methyl alcohol was used instead of ethyl alcohol. Methyl can cause blindness and even death, and the entire incident is under investigation."

“However, no one has been granted permission by the government to manufacture such drinks in Gujarat under the Cosmetics Act. Because the government cancelled the one that was given, it appears that this drink was brought from somewhere else. The police are looking into it,” he added.

Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay told reporters, "Three people have died after drinking ayurvedic syrup, while preliminary investigations into two other deaths suggest that they did not drink the syrup, although further investigations are on."

According to Kheda Special Police SP Rajesh Ghadiya, the syrup was bought by 55 individuals in Bilodra from the same store.

"We have tracked down all 55 customers who bought the syrup from this store and interrogated the proprietor of the provision store for more than six hours. The remaining individuals who ingested the syrup are doing well. We are also looking into whether there was another reason for the deaths," Ghadiya told the media.

“The Bagdu death victim had cancer, whereas the Vadadla death victim had complained of chest pain while attending a relative's funeral,” he said, adding, "Medicals have confirmed that none of the patients were drunk."

"The blood sample report of a villager confirmed that methyl alcohol was added to the syrup before it was sold. In order to determine the best course of action, the police have also asked the Food and Drug Control Administration for recommendations. Two are still under treatment. We have detained three persons, including the shopkeeper, for further questioning," said Ghadiya.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AHMEDABAD: Three people have died and two have been hospitalised in Gujarat's Kheda district in the last two days after consuming contaminated ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol, according to police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the ayurvedic syrup, branded as 'Kalmeghasav - Asava Arishta,' was sold over the counter to 55 people by a shopkeeper in Bilodara village, near Nadiad town in Gujarat's Kheda district. Gujarat government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Rishikesh Patel told the media, "It appears that methyl alcohol was used instead of ethyl alcohol. Methyl can cause blindness and even death, and the entire incident is under investigation."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “However, no one has been granted permission by the government to manufacture such drinks in Gujarat under the Cosmetics Act. Because the government cancelled the one that was given, it appears that this drink was brought from somewhere else. The police are looking into it,” he added. Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay told reporters, "Three people have died after drinking ayurvedic syrup, while preliminary investigations into two other deaths suggest that they did not drink the syrup, although further investigations are on." According to Kheda Special Police SP Rajesh Ghadiya, the syrup was bought by 55 individuals in Bilodra from the same store. "We have tracked down all 55 customers who bought the syrup from this store and interrogated the proprietor of the provision store for more than six hours. The remaining individuals who ingested the syrup are doing well. We are also looking into whether there was another reason for the deaths," Ghadiya told the media. “The Bagdu death victim had cancer, whereas the Vadadla death victim had complained of chest pain while attending a relative's funeral,” he said, adding, "Medicals have confirmed that none of the patients were drunk." "The blood sample report of a villager confirmed that methyl alcohol was added to the syrup before it was sold. In order to determine the best course of action, the police have also asked the Food and Drug Control Administration for recommendations. Two are still under treatment. We have detained three persons, including the shopkeeper, for further questioning," said Ghadiya. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp