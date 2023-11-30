Yogi, Akhilesh spat  over supplementary budget and dengue

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a face-off with Leader of Opposition and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Assembly during the presentation of supplementary budget worth Rs 28,000 crore on the second day of the winter session on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the double engine government did not believe in just making statements, but also bringing them into reality.

“We do what we say,” said the CM. In a counter-attack to Akhilesh Yadav’s offensive against the government on the issue of dengue, CM Yogi accused the SP chief of ‘politicising’ dengue. He emphasized that dengue was completely under control in Uttar Pradesh because of the steps taken by the UP government. “You create chaos in society by politicising every issue, people saw your true face during the corona period,” said the CM.

Notably, during the debate in the house, the leader of opposition had alleged that people were not getting treatment for dengue in government hospitals and were forced to seek treatment in private hospitals. Deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak was answering the questions of the Leader of Opposition and SP MLAs in the house. However, amidst the noise of opposition MLAs, CM Yogi stood up and answered all the allegations.

CM Yogi said, “Right now, you have heard only half of the answer. If you listen to it completely, perhaps the history will come alive in your mind. You have only talked about dengue, but when we talk about vector-borne diseases, it also includes diseases like malaria, chikungunya, kala azar. A coordinated effort has been made at the government level for the treatment of all these related diseases.”

CM Yogi asserted that the government had made funds available to even the opposition whenever they came up with proposals without any discrimination. Continuing his onslaught on Yadav, the CM said that the problem was that they were not interested in solving the problem. “People saw your malicious attempts during the pandemic when you were misleading them on the vaccine by calling it Modi vaccine,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: In a face-off with Leader of Opposition and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Assembly during the presentation of supplementary budget worth Rs 28,000 crore on the second day of the winter session on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the double engine government did not believe in just making statements, but also bringing them into reality. “We do what we say,” said the CM. In a counter-attack to Akhilesh Yadav’s offensive against the government on the issue of dengue, CM Yogi accused the SP chief of ‘politicising’ dengue. He emphasized that dengue was completely under control in Uttar Pradesh because of the steps taken by the UP government. “You create chaos in society by politicising every issue, people saw your true face during the corona period,” said the CM. Notably, during the debate in the house, the leader of opposition had alleged that people were not getting treatment for dengue in government hospitals and were forced to seek treatment in private hospitals. Deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak was answering the questions of the Leader of Opposition and SP MLAs in the house. However, amidst the noise of opposition MLAs, CM Yogi stood up and answered all the allegations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Yogi said, “Right now, you have heard only half of the answer. If you listen to it completely, perhaps the history will come alive in your mind. You have only talked about dengue, but when we talk about vector-borne diseases, it also includes diseases like malaria, chikungunya, kala azar. A coordinated effort has been made at the government level for the treatment of all these related diseases.” CM Yogi asserted that the government had made funds available to even the opposition whenever they came up with proposals without any discrimination. Continuing his onslaught on Yadav, the CM said that the problem was that they were not interested in solving the problem. “People saw your malicious attempts during the pandemic when you were misleading them on the vaccine by calling it Modi vaccine,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp