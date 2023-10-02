Depression over Konkan region weakens, may cause less intense rains

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said cyclonic disturbance-induced depression over the Konkan region—western coasts of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka—has weakened and would cause less intense rainfall over central Maharashtra.

However, a low pressure prevailing over the Gangetic Bay of Bengal region (east India) would cause heavy rainfall in the adjoining region. According to meteorologists, the deep depression over the Konkan region was formed on September 30 (Saturday) and the wind speed was assessed between 40-60 kmph. Wind speed of over 60 kmph falls under the cyclone category.

It will cause rainfall in central Maharashtra and other adjoining regions in the coming days. Also, the well-marked low-pressure area over western parts of Gangetic Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand will cause heavy rainfall. “Depression over south Konkan weakened into a low-pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra (south-central Maharashtra) and neighbouring areas, which will reduce the intensity of the rainfall,” said Dr Monica Sharma, a scientist at the IMD tracking the depression.

She further said that the rainfall may further reduce the deficit of southwest monsoon rainfall. The IMD, in its southwest monsoon (June-September 2023) assessment, stated that the season ended with 5.6 per cent deficit, which is below normal. The southwest monsoon season received 94.4 per cent rainfall of the long period average.

Across the country, 73 per cent of subdivisions recorded normal rainfall whereas 18 per cent experienced deficient rainfall. “The current cyclonic disturbances will further reduce the deficit as these disturbances were developed in September,” Dr Sharma added.

Withdrawal of southwest monsoon is under progress from the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh and parts of western Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat during the next two to three days.

The IMD has also forecasted a deficit northeast monsoon in October and hotter days and nights in October.

The above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures of both days and nights are likely to be reported over most parts of the country, the Met department added.

